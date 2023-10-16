EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at 318.4, down -2.67% from yesterday's 327.15

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at ₹324.95 and closed at ₹325.25. The stock reached a high of ₹332.5 and a low of ₹321.6. The market capitalization of EMS is ₹1804.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 69,792 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of EMS stock was ₹318.4, which represents a decrease of 2.67% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹327.15. The net change for the day was -8.75.
EMS stock's low price for the day is ₹315.4, while the high price is ₹329.45.
The 52 week low price of Ems Ltd stock is 246.50 and the 52 week high price is 334.70.
As of the current data, the stock price of EMS is ₹320.25. There has been a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.9.
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹320.25, representing a percent change of -2.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.9, indicating a decrease of 6.9 rupees.
Today, EMS stock reached a low price of ₹315.4 and a high price of ₹329.45.
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹321.45 with a percent change of -1.74. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.74% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -5.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹5.7 in value.
Click here for EMS News
The low price of EMS stock today was ₹315.4 and the high price was ₹329.45.
The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is ₹317.4, with a percent change of -2.98 and a net change of -9.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.98% and has decreased by 9.75 rupees.
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹317.95, with a percent change of -2.81 and a net change of -9.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.81% and has experienced a net decrease of 9.2.
EMS stock's low price today was ₹315.4, while the high price reached ₹329.45.
EMS stock is currently priced at ₹317.25, representing a decrease of 3.03% or a net change of -9.9.
EMS stock's low price for the day was ₹322.05, while the high price reached was ₹329.45.
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹322.75. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.4 in the stock price.
EMS stock, currently priced at ₹324.3, has experienced a percent change of -0.87, resulting in a net change of -2.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.
Click here for EMS Profit Loss
EMS stock traded at a low price of ₹325 and reached a high of ₹329.45 on the current day.
EMS stock is currently priced at ₹327, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and the value has gone down by ₹0.15.
EMS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹327.5, with a small percentage change of 0.11. The net change in the stock's price is 0.35.
On the last day of EMS on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,792. The closing price for these shares was ₹325.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!