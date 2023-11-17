Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 438.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.1 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS had an open price of 438.15 and a close price of 417.3. The high and low for the day were both 438.15. The market cap was recorded at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was 417.3 and the low was 246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

Today, EMS stock hit a low of 424.2 and a high of 454.

17 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹432.1, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹438.15

The current price of EMS stock is 432.1 with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹440, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹438.15

The current stock price of EMS is 440 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.85.

17 Nov 2023, 08:54 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹417.3 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume for EMS was 2990 shares with a closing price of 417.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.