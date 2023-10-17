EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at ₹311.95, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹318.4

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at ₹327.5 and closed at ₹327.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹329.45, while the low was ₹315.4. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at ₹1768.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95, while the 52-week low is ₹246.5. On the BSE, a total of 53,074 shares were traded.
EMS share price Live :EMS closed today at ₹311.95, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹318.4
Today, the closing price of EMS stock was ₹311.95, which represents a percent change of -2.03. This means that the stock price decreased by 2.03% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -6.45, indicating a decrease of ₹6.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹318.4.
EMS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aeroflex Industries
|154.8
|2.45
|1.61
|197.4
|141.0
|2001.88
|Rishabh Instruments
|520.15
|-9.85
|-1.86
|554.95
|432.25
|1974.56
|EMS
|311.95
|-6.45
|-2.03
|334.95
|246.5
|1732.28
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|172.0
|5.7
|3.43
|202.65
|62.8
|926.58
|Global Surfaces
|229.3
|-6.25
|-2.65
|239.0
|147.6
|971.82
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
The EMS stock reached a low of ₹311.1 and a high of ₹324.4 on the current day.
Ems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Ems Ltd stock is 246.50, while the 52-week high price is 334.70.
EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹314.45, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹318.4
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹314.45 with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -3.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.24% and has experienced a decrease of ₹3.95.
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹315.3, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹318.4
As of the current data, EMS stock is priced at ₹315.3, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -3.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.97% and a decrease in value by ₹3.1.
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
EMS stock's low price for the day was ₹313.65, while the high price reached ₹324.4.
EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|321.06
|10 Days
|306.46
|20 Days
|289.26
|50 Days
|289.26
|100 Days
|289.26
|300 Days
|289.26
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹317.35, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹318.4
EMS stock is currently trading at ₹317.35 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% or ₹1.05 compared to the previous trading session.
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
Today, EMS stock reached a low price of ₹316.2 and a high price of ₹324.4.
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹316.5, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹318.4
EMS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹316.5, which is a decrease of 0.6% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.9.
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹318, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹318.4
EMS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹318, representing a decrease of 0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -0.4.
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
The EMS stock's low price for the day was ₹316.8, while the high price reached ₹324.4.
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high price of EMS stock is ₹324.4, while the low price is ₹316.8.
EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹319, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹318.4
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹319. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock's price.
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹318, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹318.4
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹318 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.13% and the value has dropped by 0.4 points.
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
EMS stock's low price for the day was ₹317.85, while the high price reached ₹324.4.
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹322.85, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹318.4
The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is ₹322.85. There has been a 1.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.45.
EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹327.15 on last trading day
On the last day of EMS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,074. The closing price of the shares was ₹327.15.
