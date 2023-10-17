Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at 311.95, down -2.03% from yesterday's 318.4

11 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 318.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.95 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at 327.5 and closed at 327.15. The stock's high for the day was 329.45, while the low was 315.4. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at 1768.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95, while the 52-week low is 246.5. On the BSE, a total of 53,074 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed today at ₹311.95, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹318.4

Today, the closing price of EMS stock was 311.95, which represents a percent change of -2.03. This means that the stock price decreased by 2.03% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -6.45, indicating a decrease of 6.45 compared to yesterday's closing price of 318.4.

17 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aeroflex Industries154.82.451.61197.4141.02001.88
Rishabh Instruments520.15-9.85-1.86554.95432.251974.56
EMS311.95-6.45-2.03334.95246.51732.28
Kamdhenu Ventures172.05.73.43202.6562.8926.58
Global Surfaces229.3-6.25-2.65239.0147.6971.82
17 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The EMS stock reached a low of 311.1 and a high of 324.4 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Ems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Ems Ltd stock is 246.50, while the 52-week high price is 334.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹314.45, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹318.4

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 314.45 with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -3.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.24% and has experienced a decrease of 3.95.

Click here for EMS AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹315.3, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹318.4

As of the current data, EMS stock is priced at 315.3, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -3.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.97% and a decrease in value by 3.1.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aeroflex Industries154.82.451.61197.4141.02001.88
Rishabh Instruments527.85-2.15-0.41554.95432.252003.79
EMS315.3-3.1-0.97334.95246.51750.89
Kamdhenu Ventures171.04.72.83202.6562.8921.19
Global Surfaces227.25-8.3-3.52239.0147.6963.13
17 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day was 313.65, while the high price reached 324.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days321.06
10 Days306.46
20 Days289.26
50 Days289.26
100 Days289.26
300 Days289.26
17 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹317.35, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹318.4

EMS stock is currently trading at 317.35 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% or 1.05 compared to the previous trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

Today, EMS stock reached a low price of 316.2 and a high price of 324.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹316.5, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹318.4

EMS stock is currently trading at a price of 316.5, which is a decrease of 0.6% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.9.

17 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aeroflex Industries155.753.42.23197.4141.02014.16
Rishabh Instruments526.25-3.75-0.71554.95432.251997.72
EMS316.55-1.85-0.58334.95246.51757.83
Kamdhenu Ventures171.75.43.25202.6562.8924.97
Global Surfaces230.0-5.55-2.36239.0147.6974.78
17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹318, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹318.4

EMS stock is currently trading at a price of 318, representing a decrease of 0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -0.4.

17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The EMS stock's low price for the day was 316.8, while the high price reached 324.4.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of EMS stock is 324.4, while the low price is 316.8.

17 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹319, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹318.4

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 319. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock's price.

Click here for EMS Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹318, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹318.4

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 318 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.13% and the value has dropped by 0.4 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day was 317.85, while the high price reached 324.4.

17 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹322.85, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹318.4

The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is 322.85. There has been a 1.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.45.

17 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹327.15 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,074. The closing price of the shares was 327.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.