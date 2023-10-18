comScore
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at 302.8, down -2.93% from yesterday's 311.95
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at ₹302.8, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹311.95

12 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.93 %. The stock closed at 311.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.8 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS Premium
EMS

On the last day of EMS, the stock opened at 321.25 and closed at 318.4. The high for the day was 324.4, while the low was 311.1. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 1732.28 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95, and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS on this day was 32,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:41:51 PM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS closed today at ₹302.8, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹311.95

Today, EMS stock closed at 302.8, which is a decrease of 2.93% from yesterday's closing price of 311.95. The net change in the stock price was -9.15.

18 Oct 2023, 06:23:10 PM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rishabh Instruments523.4-0.5-0.1554.95432.251986.9
Aeroflex Industries161.66.84.39197.4141.02089.82
EMS302.8-9.15-2.93334.95246.51681.47
Kamdhenu Ventures166.2-5.1-2.98202.6562.8895.34
Global Surfaces225.65-3.65-1.59239.2147.6956.35
18 Oct 2023, 05:42:46 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock had a low price of 301.1 and a high price of 315.35 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17:10 PM IST

Ems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Ems Ltd stock is 246.50, while the 52-week high price is 334.70.

18 Oct 2023, 03:00:58 PM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹311.95, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹318.4

EMS stock is currently trading at a price of 311.95, which represents a decrease of 2.03% from the previous day's closing price. The net change for the stock is -6.45.

18 Oct 2023, 02:41:26 PM IST

EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹311.95, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹318.4

The current data of EMS stock shows that the stock price is 311.95. There has been a percent change of -2.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.45.

18 Oct 2023, 02:31:06 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:24:12 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:42:36 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:33:30 PM IST

EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days322.34
10 Days311.62
20 Days290.98
50 Days290.98
100 Days290.98
300 Days290.98
18 Oct 2023, 01:25:18 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:09:07 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:41:40 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:37:39 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:10:07 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:49:32 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:43:36 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:16:36 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:02:30 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:41:42 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:24:04 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:15:53 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:47:17 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:43:41 AM IST

EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.45%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Oct 2023, 09:10:20 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:18:38 AM IST

EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹318.4 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,808 shares and the closing price was 318.4.

