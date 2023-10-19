Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 303.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.05 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

The stock for EMS Ltd. opened at 314 and closed at 311.95 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 315.35, while the lowest was 301.1. The market capitalization of EMS Ltd. is 1681.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 334.95, and its 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS Ltd. was 27,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹311.05, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹303.05

EMS stock currently has a price of 311.05. There has been a 2.64% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.13%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹302.8, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹311.95

EMS stock is currently priced at 302.8, experiencing a percent change of -2.93 and a net change of -9.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹311.95 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,846. The closing price for the day was 311.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.