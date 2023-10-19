EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Sees Positive Trading Day

The stock for EMS Ltd. opened at ₹314 and closed at ₹311.95 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹315.35, while the lowest was ₹301.1. The market capitalization of EMS Ltd. is ₹1681.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹334.95, and its 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS Ltd. was 27,846 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
EMS stock currently has a price of ₹311.05. There has been a 2.64% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.13%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
EMS stock is currently priced at ₹302.8, experiencing a percent change of -2.93 and a net change of -9.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of EMS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,846. The closing price for the day was ₹311.95.
