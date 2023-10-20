EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

EMS Ltd had an opening price of ₹302.65 and a closing price of ₹303.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹316 and a low of ₹300.55 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS Ltd is ₹1710.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS Ltd was 40,771 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
EMS stock opened at ₹319.95 and reached a low of ₹309.1 during the day.
The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is ₹312.5, which has increased by 0.79% or 2.45 Rs. This indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.87%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
EMS stock is currently priced at ₹308.05, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.65% from its previous price and has gained 5 points.
On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 40,771 shares with a closing price of ₹303.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!