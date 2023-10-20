Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 310.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.5 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

EMS Ltd had an opening price of 302.65 and a closing price of 303.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 316 and a low of 300.55 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS Ltd is 1710.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS Ltd was 40,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock opened at 319.95 and reached a low of 309.1 during the day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹312.5, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹310.05

The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is 312.5, which has increased by 0.79% or 2.45 Rs. This indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.87%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹308.05, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹303.05

EMS stock is currently priced at 308.05, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.65% from its previous price and has gained 5 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹303.05 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 40,771 shares with a closing price of 303.05.

