EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 411.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.25 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, the EMS stock opened at 434.45 and closed at 427.5. The highest price reached during the day was 434.45, while the lowest price was 408.8. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 454 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 47,832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of EMS stock today was 413.5, while the high price reached 432.25.

21 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹432.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹411.7

EMS stock is currently trading at 432.25 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 20.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.99% or 20.55 compared to its previous trading session.

21 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹415.05, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹411.7

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 415.05 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹427.5 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume of shares was 47,832 and the closing price was 427.5.

