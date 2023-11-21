EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the EMS stock opened at ₹434.45 and closed at ₹427.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹434.45, while the lowest price was ₹408.8. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹454 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 47,832 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of EMS stock today was ₹413.5, while the high price reached ₹432.25.
EMS stock is currently trading at ₹432.25 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 20.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.99% or ₹20.55 compared to its previous trading session.
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹415.05 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume of shares was 47,832 and the closing price was ₹427.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!