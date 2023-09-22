Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 279.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at a price of 281.55 and closed at 221. The stock reached a high of 290.85 and a low of 268.6 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for EMS on this day was 1,820,503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹280, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹279.75

The current price of EMS stock is 280. The percent change is 0.09, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.25, which means the stock has gained 0.25 points.

22 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹221 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 1,820,503 shares and the closing price was 221.

