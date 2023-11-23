EMS Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for EMS was ₹445 and the close price was ₹432.25. The stock had a high of ₹453.85 and a low of ₹440. The market capitalization for EMS is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹454 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.