EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

EMS Ltd had an open price of ₹309.1 and a close price of ₹310.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹319.95 and a low of ₹296.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1673.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,467 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹293.4, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹301.35
Based on the current data of EMS stock, the price is ₹293.4 with a percent change of -2.64 and a net change of -7.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.64% and has dropped by ₹7.95.
EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|308.96
|10 Days
|315.01
|20 Days
|294.66
|50 Days
|293.95
|100 Days
|293.95
|300 Days
|293.95
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
Today, EMS stock had a low price of ₹290 and a high price of ₹308.
EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹293, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹301.35
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹293 with a percent change of -2.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.77% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -8.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹8.35 in value.
EMS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Aeroflex Industries
|158.2
|-6.7
|-4.06
|197.4
|141.0
|2045.85
|Rishabh Instruments
|483.1
|-26.1
|-5.13
|554.95
|432.25
|1833.91
|EMS
|293.85
|-7.5
|-2.49
|334.95
|246.5
|1631.77
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|160.0
|-4.2
|-2.56
|202.65
|62.8
|861.94
|Global Surfaces
|216.1
|-5.1
|-2.31
|239.2
|147.6
|915.87
EMS stock's low price for the day was ₹290, while the high price reached ₹308.
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹295.6, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹301.35
The current data for EMS stock shows that its price is ₹295.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.91%, resulting in a net change of -5.75.
EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹295.4, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹301.35
The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is ₹295.4 with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -5.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹296.1, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹301.35
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹296.1, which represents a decrease of 1.74%. The net change in the stock price is -5.25.
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹293, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹301.35
EMS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹293, which represents a decrease of 2.77% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.35.
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹299.75, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹301.35
The current data shows that EMS stock has a price of ₹299.75 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.53% and has experienced a decrease of 1.6 in terms of price.
EMS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.75%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹301.35, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹310.05
EMS stock is currently priced at ₹301.35, which represents a percent change of -2.81 and a net change of -8.7. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value and is now trading at a lower price than before.
EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹310.05 on last trading day
On the last day of EMS trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 66,467. The closing price for the day was ₹310.05.
