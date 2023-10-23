comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

8 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.64 %. The stock closed at 301.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.4 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS Premium
EMS

EMS Ltd had an open price of 309.1 and a close price of 310.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 319.95 and a low of 296.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1673.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:50:36 PM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹293.4, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹301.35

Based on the current data of EMS stock, the price is 293.4 with a percent change of -2.64 and a net change of -7.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.64% and has dropped by 7.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41:10 PM IST

EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days308.96
10 Days315.01
20 Days294.66
50 Days293.95
100 Days293.95
300 Days293.95
23 Oct 2023, 01:10:05 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

Today, EMS stock had a low price of 290 and a high price of 308.

23 Oct 2023, 01:08:09 PM IST

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹293, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹301.35

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 293 with a percent change of -2.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.77% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -8.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by 8.35 in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:35:59 PM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aeroflex Industries158.2-6.7-4.06197.4141.02045.85
Rishabh Instruments483.1-26.1-5.13554.95432.251833.91
EMS293.85-7.5-2.49334.95246.51631.77
Kamdhenu Ventures160.0-4.2-2.56202.6562.8861.94
Global Surfaces216.1-5.1-2.31239.2147.6915.87
23 Oct 2023, 12:23:23 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day was 290, while the high price reached 308.

23 Oct 2023, 12:20:07 PM IST

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹295.6, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹301.35

The current data for EMS stock shows that its price is 295.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.91%, resulting in a net change of -5.75.

23 Oct 2023, 11:47:47 AM IST

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹295.4, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹301.35

The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is 295.4 with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -5.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31:39 AM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aeroflex Industries157.7-7.2-4.37197.4141.02039.38
Rishabh Instruments488.6-20.6-4.05554.95432.251854.79
EMS294.55-6.8-2.26334.95246.51635.66
Kamdhenu Ventures160.0-4.2-2.56202.6562.8861.94
Global Surfaces212.05-9.15-4.14239.2147.6898.71
23 Oct 2023, 11:11:28 AM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock reached a low of 290 and a high of 308 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:04:10 AM IST

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹296.1, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹301.35

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 296.1, which represents a decrease of 1.74%. The net change in the stock price is -5.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38:09 AM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aeroflex Industries158.2-6.7-4.06197.4141.02045.85
Rishabh Instruments485.95-23.25-4.57554.95432.251844.73
EMS293.0-8.35-2.77334.95246.51627.05
Kamdhenu Ventures161.25-2.95-1.8202.6562.8868.67
Global Surfaces214.35-6.85-3.1239.2147.6908.45
23 Oct 2023, 10:26:11 AM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹293, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹301.35

EMS stock is currently trading at a price of 293, which represents a decrease of 2.77% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16:04 AM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock had a low price of 292 and a high price of 308 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:47:43 AM IST

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹299.75, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹301.35

The current data shows that EMS stock has a price of 299.75 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.53% and has experienced a decrease of 1.6 in terms of price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:37:08 AM IST

EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.75%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Oct 2023, 09:00:53 AM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹301.35, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹310.05

EMS stock is currently priced at 301.35, which represents a percent change of -2.81 and a net change of -8.7. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value and is now trading at a lower price than before.

23 Oct 2023, 08:01:07 AM IST

EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹310.05 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 66,467. The closing price for the day was 310.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App