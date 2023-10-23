EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

EMS Ltd had an open price of ₹309.1 and a close price of ₹310.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹319.95 and a low of ₹296.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1673.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,467 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹293.4, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹301.35 Based on the current data of EMS stock, the price is ₹293.4 with a percent change of -2.64 and a net change of -7.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.64% and has dropped by ₹7.95.

EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 308.96 10 Days 315.01 20 Days 294.66 50 Days 293.95 100 Days 293.95 300 Days 293.95

EMS share price live: Today's Price range Today, EMS stock had a low price of ₹290 and a high price of ₹308.

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹293, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹301.35 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹293 with a percent change of -2.77. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.77% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -8.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹8.35 in value.

EMS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aeroflex Industries 158.2 -6.7 -4.06 197.4 141.0 2045.85 Rishabh Instruments 483.1 -26.1 -5.13 554.95 432.25 1833.91 EMS 293.85 -7.5 -2.49 334.95 246.5 1631.77 Kamdhenu Ventures 160.0 -4.2 -2.56 202.65 62.8 861.94 Global Surfaces 216.1 -5.1 -2.31 239.2 147.6 915.87

EMS share price live: Today's Price range EMS stock's low price for the day was ₹290, while the high price reached ₹308.

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹295.6, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹301.35 The current data for EMS stock shows that its price is ₹295.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.91%, resulting in a net change of -5.75.

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹295.4, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹301.35 The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is ₹295.4 with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -5.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

EMS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aeroflex Industries 157.7 -7.2 -4.37 197.4 141.0 2039.38 Rishabh Instruments 488.6 -20.6 -4.05 554.95 432.25 1854.79 EMS 294.55 -6.8 -2.26 334.95 246.5 1635.66 Kamdhenu Ventures 160.0 -4.2 -2.56 202.65 62.8 861.94 Global Surfaces 212.05 -9.15 -4.14 239.2 147.6 898.71

EMS share price live: Today's Price range EMS stock reached a low of ₹290 and a high of ₹308 on the current day.

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹296.1, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹301.35 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹296.1, which represents a decrease of 1.74%. The net change in the stock price is -5.25.

EMS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aeroflex Industries 158.2 -6.7 -4.06 197.4 141.0 2045.85 Rishabh Instruments 485.95 -23.25 -4.57 554.95 432.25 1844.73 EMS 293.0 -8.35 -2.77 334.95 246.5 1627.05 Kamdhenu Ventures 161.25 -2.95 -1.8 202.65 62.8 868.67 Global Surfaces 214.35 -6.85 -3.1 239.2 147.6 908.45

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹293, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹301.35 EMS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹293, which represents a decrease of 2.77% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.35.

EMS share price live: Today's Price range EMS stock had a low price of ₹292 and a high price of ₹308 for the current day.

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹299.75, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹301.35 The current data shows that EMS stock has a price of ₹299.75 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.53% and has experienced a decrease of 1.6 in terms of price.

EMS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.75% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹301.35, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹310.05 EMS stock is currently priced at ₹301.35, which represents a percent change of -2.81 and a net change of -8.7. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value and is now trading at a lower price than before.

EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹310.05 on last trading day On the last day of EMS trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 66,467. The closing price for the day was ₹310.05.