Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Experiences Strong Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 457.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.6 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

The last day of trading for EMS saw the open price at 461.9 and the close price at 453.85. The high for the day was 476.5, while the low was 436. The market capitalization for EMS is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 454, while the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 114,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹462.6, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹457.35

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 462.6. There has been a 1.15% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 5.25.

24 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹453.85 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 114,672 shares and the closing price was 453.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.