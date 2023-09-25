Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -4.31 %. The stock closed at 279.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.7 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at 280 and closed at 279.75. The stock reached a high of 284.8 and a low of 265.4. The stock has a 52-week high of 290.85 and a 52-week low of 265.4. The BSE volume for the day was 188,023 shares. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at 0.0 cr.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹267.7, down -4.31% from yesterday's ₹279.75

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 267.7. There has been a percent change of -4.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 12.05.

25 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹279.75 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 188,023 shares. The closing price of these shares was 279.75.

