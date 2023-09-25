EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at ₹280 and closed at ₹279.75. The stock reached a high of ₹284.8 and a low of ₹265.4. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹290.85 and a 52-week low of ₹265.4. The BSE volume for the day was 188,023 shares. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at 0.0 cr.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹267.7. There has been a percent change of -4.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.05, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹12.05.
On the last day of EMS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 188,023 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹279.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!