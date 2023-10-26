comScore
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6

11 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 289.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.4 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS Premium
EMS

On the last day of trading, the open price for EMS was 298.25, and the close price was 292.4. The stock reached a high of 301.05 and a low of 277.75 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at 1599.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95, and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 23,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:34:03 PM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS closed today at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6

Today, EMS stock closed at a price of 286.4, representing a decrease of 1.1% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -3.2, as it dropped from yesterday's closing price of 289.6.

26 Oct 2023, 06:18:49 PM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services262.3-0.8-0.3301.95241.11749.61
Rishabh Instruments459.753.150.69554.95432.251745.27
EMS286.4-3.2-1.1334.95246.51590.4
Kamdhenu Ventures143.7-6.95-4.61202.6562.8774.13
Global Surfaces204.158.14.13239.2147.6865.22
26 Oct 2023, 05:42:31 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The EMS stock's low price for the day is 277, while the high price is 294.75.

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:54 PM IST

Ems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Ems Ltd stock is 246.50, while the 52-week high price is 334.70.

26 Oct 2023, 03:00:56 PM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹286.5, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹289.6

EMS stock is currently trading at a price of 286.5, representing a decrease of 1.07% from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of -3.1.

26 Oct 2023, 02:31:09 PM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services262.85-0.25-0.1301.95241.11753.28
Rishabh Instruments482.325.75.63554.95432.251830.88
EMS286.2-3.4-1.17334.95246.51589.29
Kamdhenu Ventures145.4-5.25-3.48202.6562.8783.28
Global Surfaces203.757.73.93239.2147.6863.53
26 Oct 2023, 02:26:24 PM IST

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 286.4. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting that the stock has dropped by 3.2.

26 Oct 2023, 02:22:27 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

Today, EMS stock had a low price of 277 and a high price of 294.75.

26 Oct 2023, 01:51:58 PM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹284.5, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹289.6

EMS stock is currently priced at 284.5, which represents a decrease of 1.76% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.1.

26 Oct 2023, 01:35:10 PM IST

EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days303.76
10 Days313.05
20 Days295.90
50 Days293.88
100 Days293.88
300 Days293.88
26 Oct 2023, 01:19:30 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of EMS stock today was 277, while the high price reached 294.75.

26 Oct 2023, 01:09:55 PM IST

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹286.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹289.6

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 286.8 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -2.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has decreased by 2.8.

26 Oct 2023, 12:37:37 PM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services260.4-2.7-1.03301.95241.11736.94
Rishabh Instruments479.022.44.91554.95432.251818.35
EMS286.2-3.4-1.17334.95246.51589.29
Kamdhenu Ventures143.8-6.85-4.55202.6562.8774.66
Global Surfaces200.03.952.01239.2147.6847.64
26 Oct 2023, 12:28:30 PM IST

EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹283.65, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹289.6

EMS stock is currently priced at 283.65, which represents a decrease of 2.05% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -5.95.

Click here for EMS News

26 Oct 2023, 12:15:17 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock reached a low of 277 and a high of 294.75 today.

26 Oct 2023, 11:49:47 AM IST

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹286, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹289.6

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 286, which represents a net change of -3.6 and a percent change of -1.24. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.24% and has decreased by 3.6.

26 Oct 2023, 11:32:15 AM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services255.45-7.65-2.91301.95241.11703.92
Rishabh Instruments444.1-12.5-2.74554.95432.251685.86
EMS282.1-7.5-2.59334.95246.51566.52
Kamdhenu Ventures143.15-7.5-4.98202.6562.8771.16
Global Surfaces191.35-4.7-2.4239.2147.6810.98
26 Oct 2023, 11:24:43 AM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The EMS stock had a low price of 277 and a high price of 294.75 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:04:59 AM IST

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹281.55, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹289.6

According to the current data, the stock price of EMS is 281.55 with a percent change of -2.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.78%. The net change in the stock price is -8.05, meaning it has decreased by 8.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42:33 AM IST

EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services251.35-11.75-4.47301.95241.11676.57
Rishabh Instruments446.0-10.6-2.32554.95432.251693.08
EMS280.9-8.7-3.0334.95246.51559.86
Kamdhenu Ventures143.15-7.5-4.98202.6562.8771.16
Global Surfaces193.2-2.85-1.45239.2147.6818.82
26 Oct 2023, 10:31:42 AM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹279.75, down -3.4% from yesterday's ₹289.6

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 279.75. There has been a percent change of -3.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.85, which means that the stock has decreased by that amount. Overall, this data suggests that EMS stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:23:04 AM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day was 277, while the high price reached 294.75.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58:55 AM IST

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹277, down -4.35% from yesterday's ₹289.6

EMS stock is currently priced at 277, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The net change in the stock price is -12.6.

26 Oct 2023, 09:41:03 AM IST

EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.28%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Oct 2023, 09:14:21 AM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹294.75, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹289.6

Based on the current data, EMS stock has a price of 294.75. The stock has seen a 1.78% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.15.

26 Oct 2023, 08:25:53 AM IST

EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹292.4 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 23,768. The closing price for EMS shares was 292.4.

