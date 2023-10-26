EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at 286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's 289.6

EMS share price Today :EMS closed today at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6 Today, EMS stock closed at a price of ₹286.4, representing a decrease of 1.1% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -3.2, as it dropped from yesterday's closing price of ₹289.6.

EMS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Updater Services 262.3 -0.8 -0.3 301.95 241.1 1749.61 Rishabh Instruments 459.75 3.15 0.69 554.95 432.25 1745.27 EMS 286.4 -3.2 -1.1 334.95 246.5 1590.4 Kamdhenu Ventures 143.7 -6.95 -4.61 202.65 62.8 774.13 Global Surfaces 204.15 8.1 4.13 239.2 147.6 865.22 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EMS share price live: Today's Price range The EMS stock's low price for the day is ₹277, while the high price is ₹294.75.

Ems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Ems Ltd stock is 246.50, while the 52-week high price is 334.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹286.5, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹289.6 EMS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹286.5, representing a decrease of 1.07% from the previous trading day. The stock has experienced a net change of -3.1.

EMS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Updater Services 262.85 -0.25 -0.1 301.95 241.1 1753.28 Rishabh Instruments 482.3 25.7 5.63 554.95 432.25 1830.88 EMS 286.2 -3.4 -1.17 334.95 246.5 1589.29 Kamdhenu Ventures 145.4 -5.25 -3.48 202.65 62.8 783.28 Global Surfaces 203.75 7.7 3.93 239.2 147.6 863.53 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹286.4. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting that the stock has dropped by ₹3.2.

EMS share price live: Today's Price range Today, EMS stock had a low price of ₹277 and a high price of ₹294.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹284.5, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹289.6 EMS stock is currently priced at ₹284.5, which represents a decrease of 1.76% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.1.

EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 303.76 10 Days 313.05 20 Days 295.90 50 Days 293.88 100 Days 293.88 300 Days 293.88 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EMS share price live: Today's Price range The low price of EMS stock today was ₹277, while the high price reached ₹294.75.

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹286.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹289.6 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹286.8 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -2.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has decreased by ₹2.8.

EMS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Updater Services 260.4 -2.7 -1.03 301.95 241.1 1736.94 Rishabh Instruments 479.0 22.4 4.91 554.95 432.25 1818.35 EMS 286.2 -3.4 -1.17 334.95 246.5 1589.29 Kamdhenu Ventures 143.8 -6.85 -4.55 202.65 62.8 774.66 Global Surfaces 200.0 3.95 2.01 239.2 147.6 847.64

EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹283.65, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹289.6 EMS stock is currently priced at ₹283.65, which represents a decrease of 2.05% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -5.95. Click here for EMS News

EMS share price live: Today's Price range EMS stock reached a low of ₹277 and a high of ₹294.75 today.

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹286, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹289.6 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹286, which represents a net change of -3.6 and a percent change of -1.24. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.24% and has decreased by ₹3.6.

EMS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Updater Services 255.45 -7.65 -2.91 301.95 241.1 1703.92 Rishabh Instruments 444.1 -12.5 -2.74 554.95 432.25 1685.86 EMS 282.1 -7.5 -2.59 334.95 246.5 1566.52 Kamdhenu Ventures 143.15 -7.5 -4.98 202.65 62.8 771.16 Global Surfaces 191.35 -4.7 -2.4 239.2 147.6 810.98

EMS share price live: Today's Price range The EMS stock had a low price of ₹277 and a high price of ₹294.75 for the day.

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹281.55, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹289.6 According to the current data, the stock price of EMS is ₹281.55 with a percent change of -2.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.78%. The net change in the stock price is -8.05, meaning it has decreased by ₹8.05.

EMS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Updater Services 251.35 -11.75 -4.47 301.95 241.1 1676.57 Rishabh Instruments 446.0 -10.6 -2.32 554.95 432.25 1693.08 EMS 280.9 -8.7 -3.0 334.95 246.5 1559.86 Kamdhenu Ventures 143.15 -7.5 -4.98 202.65 62.8 771.16 Global Surfaces 193.2 -2.85 -1.45 239.2 147.6 818.82

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹279.75, down -3.4% from yesterday's ₹289.6 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹279.75. There has been a percent change of -3.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.85, which means that the stock has decreased by that amount. Overall, this data suggests that EMS stock has experienced a decline in value.

EMS share price live: Today's Price range EMS stock's low price for the day was ₹277, while the high price reached ₹294.75.

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹277, down -4.35% from yesterday's ₹289.6 EMS stock is currently priced at ₹277, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The net change in the stock price is -12.6.

EMS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.28% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹294.75, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹289.6 Based on the current data, EMS stock has a price of ₹294.75. The stock has seen a 1.78% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.15.