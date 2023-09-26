Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 252.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.3 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at 267 and closed at 267.7. The stock reached a high of 269.3 and a low of 247.2 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 290.85, while the 52-week low is 265.4. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for EMS was 205,892.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day was 251.9, while the high price reached 261.75.

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹257.3, up 2% from yesterday's ₹252.25

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 257.3, with a percent change of 2% and a net change of 5.05. This means that the stock has increased by 2% from its previous price, resulting in a net change of 5.05.

26 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹252.25, down -5.77% from yesterday's ₹267.7

EMS stock is currently priced at 252.25, with a percent change of -5.77 and a net change of -15.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative performance for the company.

26 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹267.7 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume for the company was 205,892 shares. The closing price for EMS on this day was 267.7.

