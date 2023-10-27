EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at ₹299.3, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹285.5

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at ₹294.75 and closed at ₹289.6. The stock had a high of ₹294.75 and a low of ₹277. The market capitalization of EMS is ₹1590.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 32,757 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
EMS share price Live :EMS closed today at ₹299.3, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹285.5
Today, EMS stock closed at a price of ₹299.3, which represents a percent change of 4.83. This means that the stock price increased by 4.83% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 13.8, indicating a positive movement. Yesterday, the stock closed at a price of ₹285.5.
EMS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Updater Services
|260.9
|-1.4
|-0.53
|301.95
|241.1
|1740.27
|Rishabh Instruments
|475.1
|15.35
|3.34
|554.95
|432.25
|1803.54
|EMS
|299.3
|13.8
|4.83
|334.95
|246.5
|1662.04
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|259.15
|14.75
|6.04
|290.0
|202.05
|1265.88
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|138.2
|-5.5
|-3.83
|202.65
|62.8
|744.5
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
EMS stock's low price for the day is ₹289.9 and the high price is ₹302.05.
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹299.75, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹285.5
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹299.75. There has been a 4.99% percent change, indicating an increase in the stock value. The net change is 14.25, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹14.25.
EMS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Updater Services
|266.05
|3.75
|1.43
|301.95
|241.1
|1774.63
|Rishabh Instruments
|476.0
|16.25
|3.53
|554.95
|432.25
|1806.96
|EMS
|299.0
|13.5
|4.73
|334.95
|246.5
|1660.37
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|258.8
|14.4
|5.89
|290.0
|202.05
|1264.17
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|138.3
|-5.4
|-3.76
|202.65
|62.8
|745.04
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹299, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹285.5
The stock price of EMS has increased by 4.73% to reach ₹299. This represents a net change of 13.5 in the stock price.
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of EMS stock today was ₹289.9, while the high price reached ₹302.05.
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹299.25, up 4.82% from yesterday's ₹285.5
The current data of EMS stock shows that the stock price is ₹299.25. There has been a percent change of 4.82, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 13.75, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|299.29
|10 Days
|310.31
|20 Days
|297.77
|50 Days
|293.70
|100 Days
|293.70
|300 Days
|293.70
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
The EMS stock's low price for the day was ₹289.9, while the high price reached ₹302.05.
EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹298.95, up 4.71% from yesterday's ₹285.5
The current data for EMS stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹298.95. There has been a 4.71% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 13.45.
EMS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Updater Services
|266.75
|4.45
|1.7
|301.95
|241.1
|1779.29
|Rishabh Instruments
|476.15
|16.4
|3.57
|554.95
|432.25
|1807.53
|EMS
|300.0
|14.5
|5.08
|334.95
|246.5
|1665.92
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|255.7
|11.3
|4.62
|290.0
|202.05
|1249.03
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|145.4
|1.7
|1.18
|202.65
|62.8
|783.28
EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹300.6, up 5.29% from yesterday's ₹285.5
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹300.6 with a percent change of 5.29. This means that the stock has increased by 5.29% compared to its previous value. The net change is 15.1, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹15.1 in value.
Click here for EMS News
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
EMS stock's current day's low price is ₹289.9 and the high price is ₹298.85.
EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹294.5, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹285.5
According to the current data, the stock price of EMS has increased by 3.15%, resulting in a net change of 9. The stock price is currently ₹294.5.
EMS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Updater Services
|266.4
|4.1
|1.56
|301.95
|241.1
|1776.96
|Rishabh Instruments
|479.75
|20.0
|4.35
|554.95
|432.25
|1821.2
|EMS
|293.65
|8.15
|2.85
|334.95
|246.5
|1630.66
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|255.8
|11.4
|4.66
|290.0
|202.05
|1249.52
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|145.0
|1.3
|0.9
|202.65
|62.8
|781.13
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
EMS stock's current day's low price is ₹289.9 and the high price is ₹296.1.
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹289.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹285.5
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹289.95, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.56% and has gained 4.45 points.
EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹290.1, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹285.5
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹290.1, with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
EMS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Updater Services
|265.2
|2.9
|1.11
|301.95
|241.1
|1768.96
|Rishabh Instruments
|470.75
|11.0
|2.39
|554.95
|432.25
|1787.03
|EMS
|290.15
|4.65
|1.63
|334.95
|246.5
|1611.23
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|256.9
|12.5
|5.11
|290.0
|202.05
|1254.89
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|146.65
|2.95
|2.05
|202.65
|62.8
|790.02
EMS share price live: Today's Price range
Today, EMS stock has seen a low price of ₹289.9 and a high price of ₹296.1.
EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹286.4, which represents a decrease of 1.1% from the previous trading day. The net change is -3.2, indicating a decrease in value.
EMS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.61%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6
EMS stock is currently priced at ₹286.4, experiencing a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -3.2.
EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹289.6 on last trading day
On the last day of EMS BSE, the trading volume was 32,757 shares, and the closing price was ₹289.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!