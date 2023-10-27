Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at 299.3, up 4.83% from yesterday's 285.5

11 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.83 %. The stock closed at 285.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.3 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at 294.75 and closed at 289.6. The stock had a high of 294.75 and a low of 277. The market capitalization of EMS is 1590.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 32,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed today at ₹299.3, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹285.5

Today, EMS stock closed at a price of 299.3, which represents a percent change of 4.83. This means that the stock price increased by 4.83% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 13.8, indicating a positive movement. Yesterday, the stock closed at a price of 285.5.

27 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services260.9-1.4-0.53301.95241.11740.27
Rishabh Instruments475.115.353.34554.95432.251803.54
EMS299.313.84.83334.95246.51662.04
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers259.1514.756.04290.0202.051265.88
Kamdhenu Ventures138.2-5.5-3.83202.6562.8744.5
27 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day is 289.9 and the high price is 302.05.

27 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹299.75, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹285.5

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 299.75. There has been a 4.99% percent change, indicating an increase in the stock value. The net change is 14.25, which means that the stock price has increased by 14.25.

27 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services266.053.751.43301.95241.11774.63
Rishabh Instruments476.016.253.53554.95432.251806.96
EMS299.013.54.73334.95246.51660.37
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers258.814.45.89290.0202.051264.17
Kamdhenu Ventures138.3-5.4-3.76202.6562.8745.04
27 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹299, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹285.5

The stock price of EMS has increased by 4.73% to reach 299. This represents a net change of 13.5 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of EMS stock today was 289.9, while the high price reached 302.05.

27 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹299.25, up 4.82% from yesterday's ₹285.5

The current data of EMS stock shows that the stock price is 299.25. There has been a percent change of 4.82, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 13.75, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST EMS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days299.29
10 Days310.31
20 Days297.77
50 Days293.70
100 Days293.70
300 Days293.70
27 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The EMS stock's low price for the day was 289.9, while the high price reached 302.05.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹298.95, up 4.71% from yesterday's ₹285.5

The current data for EMS stock shows that the stock is priced at 298.95. There has been a 4.71% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 13.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services266.754.451.7301.95241.11779.29
Rishabh Instruments476.1516.43.57554.95432.251807.53
EMS300.014.55.08334.95246.51665.92
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers255.711.34.62290.0202.051249.03
Kamdhenu Ventures145.41.71.18202.6562.8783.28
27 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹300.6, up 5.29% from yesterday's ₹285.5

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 300.6 with a percent change of 5.29. This means that the stock has increased by 5.29% compared to its previous value. The net change is 15.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 15.1 in value.

Click here for EMS News

27 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's current day's low price is 289.9 and the high price is 298.85.

27 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹294.5, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹285.5

According to the current data, the stock price of EMS has increased by 3.15%, resulting in a net change of 9. The stock price is currently 294.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services266.44.11.56301.95241.11776.96
Rishabh Instruments479.7520.04.35554.95432.251821.2
EMS293.658.152.85334.95246.51630.66
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers255.811.44.66290.0202.051249.52
Kamdhenu Ventures145.01.30.9202.6562.8781.13
27 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's current day's low price is 289.9 and the high price is 296.1.

27 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹289.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹285.5

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 289.95, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.56% and has gained 4.45 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹290.1, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹285.5

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 290.1, with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Updater Services265.22.91.11301.95241.11768.96
Rishabh Instruments470.7511.02.39554.95432.251787.03
EMS290.154.651.63334.95246.51611.23
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers256.912.55.11290.0202.051254.89
Kamdhenu Ventures146.652.952.05202.6562.8790.02
27 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

Today, EMS stock has seen a low price of 289.9 and a high price of 296.1.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 286.4, which represents a decrease of 1.1% from the previous trading day. The net change is -3.2, indicating a decrease in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.61%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
27 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹286.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹289.6

EMS stock is currently priced at 286.4, experiencing a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -3.2.

27 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹289.6 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, the trading volume was 32,757 shares, and the closing price was 289.6.

