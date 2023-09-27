Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
EMS stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 252.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.5 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

EMS opened at 252.05 and closed at 252.25 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 261.75 and a low of 251.9. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 290.85 and its 52-week low is 247.2. The BSE volume for EMS was 94,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹256.5, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹252.25

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 256.5 with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 4.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.68% from its previous value and has gained 4.25 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the day.

27 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹252.25 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 94,982. The closing price for the shares on that day was 252.25.

