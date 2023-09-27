EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

EMS opened at ₹252.05 and closed at ₹252.25 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹261.75 and a low of ₹251.9. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹290.85 and its 52-week low is ₹247.2. The BSE volume for EMS was 94,982 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹256.5 with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 4.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.68% from its previous value and has gained 4.25 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the day.
On the last day of EMS trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 94,982. The closing price for the shares on that day was ₹252.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!