Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EMS Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -3.06 %. The stock closed at 256.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.65 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of EMS, the open price was 256.55 and the close price was 256.5. The stock had a high of 258.15 and a low of 246.5. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 290.85 and a 52-week low of 247.2. The BSE volume for the day was 113,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹256.5 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume for EMS was 113,211 shares. The closing price of EMS on that day was 256.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.