EMS Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day of EMS, the open price was ₹256.55 and the close price was ₹256.5. The stock had a high of ₹258.15 and a low of ₹246.5. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹290.85 and a 52-week low of ₹247.2. The BSE volume for the day was 113,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.