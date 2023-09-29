EMS Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

EMS opened at ₹248.7 and closed at ₹248.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹271 and a low of ₹248.7 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹290.85 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 297,920 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹248.65 on last trading day
On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 297,920 shares with a closing price of ₹248.65.