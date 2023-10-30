Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 4.83 %. The stock closed at 285.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.3 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

EMS Ltd opened at 291.05 and closed at 285.5 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 302.05 and a low of 289.9. The market capitalization of EMS Ltd is 1662.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. On the BSE, there were 33,329 shares traded for EMS Ltd.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.31%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹299.3, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹285.5

The current stock price of EMS is 299.3, which represents a 4.83% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 13.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

30 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹285.5 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 33,329 shares, with a closing price of 285.5.

