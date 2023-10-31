EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

EMS Ltd had an open price of ₹302 and a close price of ₹299.3 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹305 and a low of ₹296. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1649.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹334.95 and the 52-week low was ₹246.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.