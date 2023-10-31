Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 299.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

EMS Ltd had an open price of 302 and a close price of 299.3 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 305 and a low of 296. The company has a market capitalization of 1649.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 334.95 and the 52-week low was 246.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.66%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹297, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹299.3

The current stock price of EMS is 297, which represents a 0.77% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a decrease in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹299.3 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,065. The closing price of the shares was 299.3.

