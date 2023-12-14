Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India opened at ₹160.7 and closed at ₹159.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹169.95, while the low was ₹157.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9476.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹167.25, and its 52-week low is ₹70.1. On the BSE, a total of 1,364,199 shares were traded.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|156.95
|10 Days
|154.89
|20 Days
|149.88
|50 Days
|140.70
|100 Days
|145.68
|300 Days
|119.60
The stock of Engineers India had a low price of ₹157.65 and a high price of ₹169.95 for the current day.
The stock price of Engineers India has increased by 4.24% or ₹6.75. The current price of the stock is ₹166.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|National Standard India
|4669.95
|23.9
|0.51
|8700.0
|3711.05
|9339.9
|Anant Raj
|291.7
|3.45
|1.2
|294.8
|88.05
|9453.89
|Engineers India
|168.55
|9.3
|5.84
|167.25
|70.1
|9474.59
|PNC Infratech
|347.75
|8.5
|2.51
|387.2
|261.15
|8921.15
|Reliance Infrastructure
|214.25
|-1.15
|-0.53
|232.0
|114.6
|7537.1
On the last day, Engineers India recorded a trading volume of 1,364,199 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹159.25.
