Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India opened at ₹160.7 and closed at ₹159.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹169.95, while the low was ₹157.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9476.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹167.25, and its 52-week low is ₹70.1. On the BSE, a total of 1,364,199 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.