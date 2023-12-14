Hello User
Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

Engineers India stock price went up today, 14 Dec 2023, by 4.24 %. The stock closed at 159.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166 per share. Investors should monitor Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India opened at 160.7 and closed at 159.25. The stock's high for the day was 169.95, while the low was 157.65. The company has a market capitalization of 9476.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 167.25, and its 52-week low is 70.1. On the BSE, a total of 1,364,199 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Dec 2023, 01:36 PM IST Engineers India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days156.95
10 Days154.89
20 Days149.88
50 Days140.70
100 Days145.68
300 Days119.60
14 Dec 2023, 01:11 PM IST Engineers India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Engineers India had a low price of 157.65 and a high price of 169.95 for the current day.

14 Dec 2023, 01:05 PM IST Engineers India share price NSE Live :Engineers India trading at ₹166, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹159.25

The stock price of Engineers India has increased by 4.24% or 6.75. The current price of the stock is 166.

14 Dec 2023, 12:32 PM IST Engineers India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
National Standard India4669.9523.90.518700.03711.059339.9
Anant Raj291.73.451.2294.888.059453.89
Engineers India168.559.35.84167.2570.19474.59
PNC Infratech347.758.52.51387.2261.158921.15
Reliance Infrastructure214.25-1.15-0.53232.0114.67537.1
14 Dec 2023, 12:20 PM IST Engineers India share price Live :Engineers India closed at ₹159.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Engineers India recorded a trading volume of 1,364,199 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 159.25.

