Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India stock soars amidst positive investor sentiment

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Engineers India stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 168.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.1 per share. Investors should monitor Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Engineers India Stock Price Today

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India had an open price of 160.7 and a closing price of 159.25. The stock reached a high of 171.7 and a low of 157.65. The market capitalization of Engineers India is 9,495.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 167.25 and the 52-week low is 70.1. The BSE volume for Engineers India shares was 2,683,343.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Engineers India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Engineers India share price update :Engineers India trading at ₹169.1, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹168.95

The stock price of Engineers India is currently 169.1, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.15.

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Engineers India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.54%
3 Months9.15%
6 Months56.12%
YTD114.33%
1 Year107.62%
15 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Engineers India share price Today :Engineers India trading at ₹170.9, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹168.95

The current price of Engineers India stock is 170.9, which represents a 1.15% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 1.95.

15 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Engineers India share price Live :Engineers India closed at ₹159.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Engineers India had a total trading volume of 2,683,343 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 159.25.

