Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India stock soars amidst positive investor sentiment

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India had an open price of ₹160.7 and a closing price of ₹159.25. The stock reached a high of ₹171.7 and a low of ₹157.65. The market capitalization of Engineers India is ₹9,495.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹167.25 and the 52-week low is ₹70.1. The BSE volume for Engineers India shares was 2,683,343.
The stock price of Engineers India is currently ₹169.1, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.54%
|3 Months
|9.15%
|6 Months
|56.12%
|YTD
|114.33%
|1 Year
|107.62%
The current price of Engineers India stock is ₹170.9, which represents a 1.15% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of ₹1.95.
On the last day, Engineers India had a total trading volume of 2,683,343 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹159.25.
