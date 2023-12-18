Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India stock plummets as investors react negatively

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India opened at ₹170.9 and closed at ₹168.95. The stock reached a high of ₹172.7 and a low of ₹167.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,478.85 crore. The 52-week high for Engineers India is ₹172.7 and the 52-week low is ₹70.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 644,561 shares.
The current stock price of Engineers India is ₹165.05. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.13% in its value, resulting in a net change of -3.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.76%
|3 Months
|4.23%
|6 Months
|49.98%
|YTD
|113.32%
|1 Year
|108.56%
The current stock price of Engineers India is ₹168.45, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Engineers India (BSE: ENGINEERSIN) had a total volume of 644,561 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹168.95.
