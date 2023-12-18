Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India stock plummets as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Engineers India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 168.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.05 per share. Investors should monitor Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Engineers India Stock Price Today

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India opened at 170.9 and closed at 168.95. The stock reached a high of 172.7 and a low of 167.05. The market capitalization of the company is 9,478.85 crore. The 52-week high for Engineers India is 172.7 and the 52-week low is 70.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 644,561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Engineers India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Engineers India share price update :Engineers India trading at ₹165.05, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹168.65

The current stock price of Engineers India is 165.05. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.13% in its value, resulting in a net change of -3.6.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Engineers India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.76%
3 Months4.23%
6 Months49.98%
YTD113.32%
1 Year108.56%
18 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Engineers India share price Today :Engineers India trading at ₹168.45, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹168.65

The current stock price of Engineers India is 168.45, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Engineers India share price Live :Engineers India closed at ₹168.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Engineers India (BSE: ENGINEERSIN) had a total volume of 644,561 shares. The closing price for the stock was 168.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.