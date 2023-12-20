Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India Rises in Stock Market

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India's stock opened at ₹169.45 and closed at ₹168.85. The stock reached a high of ₹169.45 and a low of ₹163.95 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9,304.62 crore. Over the past year, the stock has traded between a high of ₹172.7 and a low of ₹70.1. On the BSE, a total of 469,307 shares of Engineers India were traded.
The low price of Engineers India stock for today is ₹165.9 and the high price is ₹167.5.
The current data of Engineers India stock shows that the stock price is ₹166.75 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.94%
|3 Months
|3.7%
|6 Months
|37.23%
|YTD
|110.15%
|1 Year
|93.69%
The current stock price of Engineers India is ₹165.55, with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.
On the last day of trading for Engineers India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 469,307. The closing price for the shares was ₹168.85.
