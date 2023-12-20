Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India Rises in Stock Market

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India's stock opened at ₹169.45 and closed at ₹168.85. The stock reached a high of ₹169.45 and a low of ₹163.95 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9,304.62 crore. Over the past year, the stock has traded between a high of ₹172.7 and a low of ₹70.1. On the BSE, a total of 469,307 shares of Engineers India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.