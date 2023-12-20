Hello User
Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India Rises in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Engineers India stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 165.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.75 per share. Investors should monitor Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Engineers India Stock Price Today

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Engineers India's stock opened at 169.45 and closed at 168.85. The stock reached a high of 169.45 and a low of 163.95 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 9,304.62 crore. Over the past year, the stock has traded between a high of 172.7 and a low of 70.1. On the BSE, a total of 469,307 shares of Engineers India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM IST Engineers India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Engineers India stock for today is 165.9 and the high price is 167.5.

20 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Engineers India share price update :Engineers India trading at ₹166.75, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹165.55

The current data of Engineers India stock shows that the stock price is 166.75 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

20 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Engineers India Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Engineers India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.94%
3 Months3.7%
6 Months37.23%
YTD110.15%
1 Year93.69%
20 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Engineers India share price Today :Engineers India trading at ₹165.55, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹168.85

The current stock price of Engineers India is 165.55, with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.

20 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Engineers India share price Live :Engineers India closed at ₹168.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Engineers India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 469,307. The closing price for the shares was 168.85.

