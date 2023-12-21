Hello User
Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Engineers India stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 151.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.7 per share. Investors should monitor Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Engineers India Stock Price Today

Engineers India Share Price Today : The stock of Engineers India opened at 166.95 and closed at 165.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 167.5, while the lowest price was 148.3. The market capitalization of Engineers India is currently at 8,520.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 172.7, and the 52-week low is 70.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 522,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Engineers India share price live: Today's Price range

The Engineers India stock had a low price of 147.6 and a high price of 155 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Engineers India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Engineers India share price update :Engineers India trading at ₹152.7, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹151.6

The current stock price of Engineers India is 152.7, with a net change of 1.1 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Engineers India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.52%
3 Months-2.3%
6 Months27.3%
YTD92.77%
1 Year80.2%
21 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Engineers India share price Today :Engineers India trading at ₹151.6, down -8.43% from yesterday's ₹165.55

The current data for Engineers India stock shows that the price is 151.6 with a percent change of -8.43 and a net change of -13.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 8.43% and the net change is a decrease of 13.95. Overall, the stock price for Engineers India has experienced a significant decline.

21 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Engineers India share price Live :Engineers India closed at ₹165.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Engineers India on the BSE had a volume of 522,763 shares. The closing price for the stock was 165.55.

