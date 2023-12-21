Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India sees stock gains in today's trading

Engineers India Share Price Today : The stock of Engineers India opened at ₹166.95 and closed at ₹165.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹167.5, while the lowest price was ₹148.3. The market capitalization of Engineers India is currently at ₹8,520.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹172.7, and the 52-week low is ₹70.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 522,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.