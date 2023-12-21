Engineers India share price Today Live Updates : Engineers India sees stock gains in today's trading

Engineers India Share Price Today : The stock of Engineers India opened at ₹166.95 and closed at ₹165.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹167.5, while the lowest price was ₹148.3. The market capitalization of Engineers India is currently at ₹8,520.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹172.7, and the 52-week low is ₹70.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 522,763 shares.
The Engineers India stock had a low price of ₹147.6 and a high price of ₹155 on the current day.
The current stock price of Engineers India is ₹152.7, with a net change of 1.1 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.52%
|3 Months
|-2.3%
|6 Months
|27.3%
|YTD
|92.77%
|1 Year
|80.2%
The current data for Engineers India stock shows that the price is ₹151.6 with a percent change of -8.43 and a net change of -13.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 8.43% and the net change is a decrease of ₹13.95. Overall, the stock price for Engineers India has experienced a significant decline.
On the last day of trading, Engineers India on the BSE had a volume of 522,763 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹165.55.
