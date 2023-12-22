Hello User
Engineers India Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Engineers India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.97 %. The stock closed at 151.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.1 per share. Investors should monitor Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Engineers India Stock Price Today

Engineers India Share Price Today : On the last day, Engineers India's stock opened at 151.75 and closed at 151.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 156.7, while the lowest price was 147.6. The company's market capitalization is 8773.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 172.7 and 70.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 407,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Engineers India share price Live :Engineers India closed at ₹151.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Engineers India on the BSE, there were 407,277 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 151.6.

