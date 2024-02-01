Hello User
EPACK DURABLE Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EPACK DURABLE stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 207.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.95 per share. Investors should monitor EPACK DURABLE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EPACK DURABLE Stock Price Today

EPACK DURABLE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for EPACK DURABLE, the stock opened at 209.05 and closed at 207.7. The stock reached a high of 216.55 and a low of 209.05 during the day. The market cap for the stock is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 225 and the 52-week low is 205.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 450,683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST EPACK DURABLE share price Live :EPACK DURABLE closed at ₹207.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for EPACK DURABLE on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 450,683. The closing price for the stock was 207.7.

