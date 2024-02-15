EPACK DURABLE share price Today Live Updates : EPACK DURABLE Soars in Today's Trading

EPACK DURABLE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for EPACK DURABLE was ₹178.3, while the closing price was slightly higher at ₹178.9. The stock reached a high of ₹187.8 and a low of ₹176 during the day. The market capitalization of EPACK DURABLE is currently at ₹1,724.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹225, while the 52-week low is ₹175.25. The BSE volume for EPACK DURABLE was 79,265 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of EPACK DURABLE is ₹183.8 with a percent change of 1.21. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.2 points since the last trading session.
On the last day of trading for EPACK DURABLE on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 79,265. The closing price for the stock was ₹178.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!