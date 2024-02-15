EPACK DURABLE share price Today Live Updates : EPACK DURABLE Soars in Today's Trading

EPACK DURABLE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for EPACK DURABLE was ₹178.3, while the closing price was slightly higher at ₹178.9. The stock reached a high of ₹187.8 and a low of ₹176 during the day. The market capitalization of EPACK DURABLE is currently at ₹1,724.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹225, while the 52-week low is ₹175.25. The BSE volume for EPACK DURABLE was 79,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.