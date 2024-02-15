Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

EPACK DURABLE share price Today Live Updates : EPACK DURABLE Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EPACK DURABLE stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 181.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.8 per share. Investors should monitor EPACK DURABLE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EPACK DURABLE Stock Price Today

EPACK DURABLE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for EPACK DURABLE was 178.3, while the closing price was slightly higher at 178.9. The stock reached a high of 187.8 and a low of 176 during the day. The market capitalization of EPACK DURABLE is currently at 1,724.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 225, while the 52-week low is 175.25. The BSE volume for EPACK DURABLE was 79,265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST EPACK DURABLE share price Today :EPACK DURABLE trading at ₹183.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹181.6

The current stock price of EPACK DURABLE is 183.8 with a percent change of 1.21. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.2 points since the last trading session.

15 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST EPACK DURABLE share price Live :EPACK DURABLE closed at ₹178.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for EPACK DURABLE on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 79,265. The closing price for the stock was 178.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!