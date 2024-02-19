EPACK DURABLE Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

EPACK DURABLE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for EPACK DURABLE, the open price was ₹201.7, the close price was ₹186.3, the high was ₹208, and the low was ₹195.75. The market capitalization was ₹1902.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹225 and the 52-week low was ₹175.25. The BSE volume was 336,006 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.