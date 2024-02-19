Hello User
EPACK DURABLE Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EPACK DURABLE stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 6.6 %. The stock closed at 186.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.6 per share. Investors should monitor EPACK DURABLE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EPACK DURABLE Stock Price Today

EPACK DURABLE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for EPACK DURABLE, the open price was 201.7, the close price was 186.3, the high was 208, and the low was 195.75. The market capitalization was 1902.56 crore. The 52-week high was 225 and the 52-week low was 175.25. The BSE volume was 336,006 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST EPACK DURABLE share price Live :EPACK DURABLE closed at ₹186.3 on last trading day

On the last day of EPACK DURABLE trading on the BSE, the volume was 336,006 shares with a closing price of 186.3.

