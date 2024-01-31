Hello User
EPACK DURABLE share price Today Live Updates : EPACK DURABLE Faces Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EPACK DURABLE stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -9.7 %. The stock closed at 230 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.7 per share. Investors should monitor EPACK DURABLE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EPACK DURABLE Stock Price Today

EPACK DURABLE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for EPACK DURABLE, the open price was 225 and the close price was 230. The stock reached a high of 225 and a low of 205.7. The market capitalization for EPACK DURABLE is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 1276036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST EPACK DURABLE share price Today :EPACK DURABLE trading at ₹207.7, down -9.7% from yesterday's ₹230

The current data for EPACK DURABLE stock shows that the stock price is 207.7, with a percent change of -9.7 and a net change of -22.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a loss of 9.7% and a decrease of 22.3 points.

31 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST EPACK DURABLE share price Live :EPACK DURABLE closed at ₹230 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for EPACK DURABLE on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,276,036. The closing price for the stock was 230.

