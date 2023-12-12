Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Livemint

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 9.29 %. The stock closed at 94.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.24 per share. Investors should monitor Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 95.49 and closed at 94.46 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 103.9 and a low of 95.01. The market capitalization of the bank is 11,657.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 101.99 and the 52-week low is 50.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 812,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2023, 01:48 PM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price update :Equitas Small Finance Bank trading at ₹103.24, up 9.29% from yesterday's ₹94.46

12 Dec 2023, 01:31 PM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days94.54
10 Days94.29
20 Days95.07
50 Days94.80
100 Days91.74
300 Days84.03
12 Dec 2023, 01:13 PM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today :Equitas Small Finance Bank trading at ₹103.45, up 9.52% from yesterday's ₹94.46

12 Dec 2023, 12:56 PM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank Live Updates

12 Dec 2023, 12:38 PM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank59.96-0.89-1.4662.9922.7511720.42
City Union Bank158.651.951.24204.95119.511746.71
Equitas Small Finance Bank103.759.299.83101.9950.511522.04
Karnataka Bank234.2511.255.04257.8124.17316.63
Ujjivan Financial Services584.15-17.1-2.84605.0229.97107.83
12 Dec 2023, 12:30 PM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price update :Equitas Small Finance Bank trading at ₹103.7, up 9.78% from yesterday's ₹94.46

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock has experienced a significant increase with a price of 103.7. The percent change is 9.78, indicating a positive trend in the stock. The net change is 9.24, which suggests a substantial increase in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing strong growth.

12 Dec 2023, 12:10 PM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock reached a low price of 95.01 and a high price of 104.75 today.

12 Dec 2023, 11:53 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7775
Buy7777
Hold3333
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
12 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Live :Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at ₹94.46 on last trading day

On the last day of Equitas Small Finance Bank, the BSE volume was 813,293 shares. The closing price for the day was 94.46.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.