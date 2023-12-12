Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank sees gains in trading

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹95.49 and closed at ₹94.46 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹103.9 and a low of ₹95.01. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,657.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹101.99 and the 52-week low is ₹50.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 812,535 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|94.54
|10 Days
|94.29
|20 Days
|95.07
|50 Days
|94.80
|100 Days
|91.74
|300 Days
|84.03
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|59.96
|-0.89
|-1.46
|62.99
|22.75
|11720.42
|City Union Bank
|158.65
|1.95
|1.24
|204.95
|119.5
|11746.71
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|103.75
|9.29
|9.83
|101.99
|50.5
|11522.04
|Karnataka Bank
|234.25
|11.25
|5.04
|257.8
|124.1
|7316.63
|Ujjivan Financial Services
|584.15
|-17.1
|-2.84
|605.0
|229.9
|7107.83
Equitas Small Finance Bank stock has experienced a significant increase with a price of ₹103.7. The percent change is 9.78, indicating a positive trend in the stock. The net change is 9.24, which suggests a substantial increase in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing strong growth.
Equitas Small Finance Bank stock reached a low price of ₹95.01 and a high price of ₹104.75 today.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
On the last day of Equitas Small Finance Bank, the BSE volume was 813,293 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹94.46.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!