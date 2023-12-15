Hello User
Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 109.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.29 per share. Investors should monitor Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Equitas Small Finance Bank opened at 105.63 and closed at 103.55. The stock had a high of 110 and a low of 104.63. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 12,319.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.9 and the 52-week low is 50.5. The BSE volume for the day was 713,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price update :Equitas Small Finance Bank trading at ₹107.29, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹109.16

The current data of Equitas Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is 107.29, with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -1.87. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.71% and the value has decreased by 1.87.

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.87%
3 Months22.73%
6 Months24.87%
YTD86.72%
1 Year79.64%
15 Dec 2023, 09:23 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today :Equitas Small Finance Bank trading at ₹108.45, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹109.16

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock currently has a price of 108.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -0.71.

15 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Live :Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at ₹103.55 on last trading day

Equitas Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 713,899 shares on the last day. The closing price of the stock was 103.55.

