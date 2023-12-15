Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Equitas Small Finance Bank opened at ₹105.63 and closed at ₹103.55. The stock had a high of ₹110 and a low of ₹104.63. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹12,319.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹107.9 and the 52-week low is ₹50.5. The BSE volume for the day was 713,899 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Equitas Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is ₹107.29, with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -1.87.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.87%
|3 Months
|22.73%
|6 Months
|24.87%
|YTD
|86.72%
|1 Year
|79.64%
Equitas Small Finance Bank stock currently has a price of ₹108.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -0.71.
Equitas Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 713,899 shares on the last day. The closing price of the stock was ₹103.55.
