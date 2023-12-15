Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Equitas Small Finance Bank opened at ₹105.63 and closed at ₹103.55. The stock had a high of ₹110 and a low of ₹104.63. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹12,319.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹107.9 and the 52-week low is ₹50.5. The BSE volume for the day was 713,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.