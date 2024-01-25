Hello User
Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 106.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.8 per share. Investors should monitor Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank opened at 108 and closed at 108.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 108.25, while the low was 103.7. The market capitalization for Equitas Small Finance Bank is 12,013.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 116.5, while the 52-week low is 52.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 343,291 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today :Equitas Small Finance Bank trading at ₹105.8, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹106.1

The current data for Equitas Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is 105.8. There has been a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly.

25 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Live :Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at ₹108.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Equitas Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 343,291. The closing price for the day was 108.25.

