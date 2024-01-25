Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank stock plummets in trading

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank opened at ₹108 and closed at ₹108.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹108.25, while the low was ₹103.7. The market capitalization for Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹12,013.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.5, while the 52-week low is ₹52.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 343,291 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Equitas Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is ₹105.8. There has been a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly.
On the last day of Equitas Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 343,291. The closing price for the day was ₹108.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!