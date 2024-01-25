Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank stock plummets in trading

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank opened at ₹108 and closed at ₹108.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹108.25, while the low was ₹103.7. The market capitalization for Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹12,013.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.5, while the 52-week low is ₹52.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 343,291 shares.

