Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 106.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.25 per share. Investors should monitor Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 106.35 and closed at 106.10 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 108.75 and a low of 99.60 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 12,030.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 116.50 and 52.30, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,233,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Live :Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at ₹106.1 on last trading day

Equitas Small Finance Bank witnessed a trading volume of 4,233,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day. The closing price for the stock stood at 106.1.

