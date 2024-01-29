Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹106.35 and closed at ₹106.1 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹108.75, while the low was ₹99.6. The bank's market capitalization is ₹12,030.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.5, and the 52-week low is ₹52.3. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
