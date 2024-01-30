Hello User
Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank stocks plummet in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 106.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.85 per share. Investors should monitor Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 107.05 and closed at 106.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 107.05 and a low of 102.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 11,985.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 116.5 and 52.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 322,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.48%
3 Months3.21%
6 Months11.66%
YTD0.28%
1 Year93.6%
30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Live :Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at ₹106.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Equitas Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 322,820 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 106.25.

