Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank stocks plummet in trading session

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹107.05 and closed at ₹106.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹107.05 and a low of ₹102.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,985.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹116.5 and ₹52.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 322,820 shares.
The current stock price of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹105.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.48%
|3 Months
|3.21%
|6 Months
|11.66%
|YTD
|0.28%
|1 Year
|93.6%
On the last day, Equitas Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 322,820 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹106.25.
