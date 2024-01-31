Hello User
Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 105.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.5 per share. Investors should monitor Equitas Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 105.5 and closed at 105.45. The high price for the day was 107.4, while the low was 104.5. The market capitalization for the bank is 11,996.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 116.5, and the 52-week low is 52.3. The BSE volume for the day was 114,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

31 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Karur Vysya Bank199.757.854.09194.9592.815980.23
Jammu & Kashmir Bank131.91.351.03142.6544.5913605.22
Equitas Small Finance Bank105.90.350.33116.552.311760.81
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank55.340.020.0462.9922.7510817.35
City Union Bank145.12.151.5167.65119.510743.44
Click here for Equitas Small Finance Bank Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

31 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Equitas Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.47%
3 Months2.18%
6 Months14.98%
YTD0.05%
1 Year95.1%
