Equitas Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Equitas Small Finance Bank shares slump in trading today

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹105.5 and closed at ₹105.45. The high price for the day was ₹107.4, while the low was ₹104.5. The market capitalization for the bank is ₹11,996.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.5, and the 52-week low is ₹52.3. The BSE volume for the day was 114,665 shares.
Equitas Small Finance Bank stock reached a low of ₹104.6 and a high of ₹106.4 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Karur Vysya Bank
|199.75
|7.85
|4.09
|194.95
|92.8
|15980.23
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|131.9
|1.35
|1.03
|142.65
|44.59
|13605.22
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|105.9
|0.35
|0.33
|116.5
|52.3
|11760.81
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|55.34
|0.02
|0.04
|62.99
|22.75
|10817.35
|City Union Bank
|145.1
|2.15
|1.5
|167.65
|119.5
|10743.44
Equitas Small Finance Bank stock is currently priced at ₹105.5 with a percent change of -0.05. This means that the stock's value has decreased by 0.05%. The net change is also -0.05, indicating a decrease in the stock's value by the same amount.
Equitas Small Finance Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹105.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percentage change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.47%
|3 Months
|2.18%
|6 Months
|14.98%
|YTD
|0.05%
|1 Year
|95.1%
On the last day of Equitas Small Finance Bank, the BSE volume was 114,665 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹105.45.
