Evergreen Textiles share price Today Live Updates : Evergreen Textiles' Stocks Soar Amidst Market Turmoil

Evergreen Textiles had an open price of ₹22.66 and a close price of ₹21.59 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹22.66 and a low of ₹22.66. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27, while the 52-week low is ₹14.39. The BSE volume for the stock was 2300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.