Evergreen Textiles share price Today Live Updates : Evergreen Textiles' Stocks Soar Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Evergreen Textiles stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 21.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.66 per share. Investors should monitor Evergreen Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Evergreen Textiles had an open price of 22.66 and a close price of 21.59 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 22.66 and a low of 22.66. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27, while the 52-week low is 14.39. The BSE volume for the stock was 2300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Evergreen Textiles Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Evergreen Textiles share price Today :Evergreen Textiles trading at ₹22.66, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹21.59

Evergreen Textiles stock has a current price of 22.66, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 1.07. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 4.96% and has gained 1.07 points.

09 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Evergreen Textiles share price Live :Evergreen Textiles closed at ₹21.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Evergreen Textiles on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2300. The closing price for the stock was 21.59.

