Evergreen Textiles Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Evergreen Textiles had an opening price of ₹23.79 and a closing price of ₹22.66 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹23.79 and a low of ₹23. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27, while the 52-week low is ₹14.39. The BSE volume for the day was 9,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.