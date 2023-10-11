Hello User
Evergreen Textiles Share Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Evergreen Textiles stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 23.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.88 per share. Investors should monitor Evergreen Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Evergreen Textiles

On the last day, Evergreen Textiles had an open price of 24.88 and closed at 23.7. The stock had a high of 24.88 and a low of 24.88. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 27 and 14.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Evergreen Textiles share price Live :Evergreen Textiles closed at ₹23.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Evergreen Textiles had a volume of 200 shares and closed at a price of 23.7.

