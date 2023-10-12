Evergreen Textiles Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Evergreen Textiles had an open price of ₹26.12 and a close price of ₹24.88. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹26.12. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27, while the 52-week low is ₹14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2000 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.