Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:31:21
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,614.30 -0.33%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,091.10 0.28%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.95 -0.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,025.75 0.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 507.75 -1.08%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS Share Price Live blog for 06 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS Share Price Live blog for 06 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 225.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.4 per share. Investors should monitor EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS Stock Price TodayPremium
EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS Stock Price Today

EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Exicom Tele Systems opened at 230.35 and closed at 225.65. The stock reached a high of 241.9 and a low of 229.15. With a market capitalization of 0.0 Cr, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 274.45 and 219.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 363,975 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS share price Live :EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS closed at ₹225.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS on the BSE, the volume was 363,975 shares with a closing price of 225.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie