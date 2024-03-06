Hello User
EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS Share Price Live blog for 06 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 225.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.4 per share. Investors should monitor EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS Stock Price Today

EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Exicom Tele Systems opened at 230.35 and closed at 225.65. The stock reached a high of 241.9 and a low of 229.15. With a market capitalization of 0.0 Cr, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 274.45 and 219.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 363,975 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST

On the last day of trading for EXICOM TELE SYSTEMS on the BSE, the volume was 363,975 shares with a closing price of 225.65.

