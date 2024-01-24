Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 321.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.45 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Stock Price Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries opened at 325 and closed at 321.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 327.45 and a low of 313.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 26,728.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 342.35 and the 52-week low is 170.5. The BSE volume for the day was 142,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Exide Industries share price Live :Exide Industries closed at ₹321.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Exide Industries had a trading volume of 142,599 shares. The closing price of the stock was 321.45.

