Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries opened at ₹325 and closed at ₹321.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹327.45 and a low of ₹313.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,728.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹342.35 and the 52-week low is ₹170.5. The BSE volume for the day was 142,599 shares.
24 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
