Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 314.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.65 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Stock Price Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Exide Industries opened at 314.7 and closed at 314.45. The stock reached a high of 319.2 and a low of 311.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 26,830.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 342.35 and the 52-week low is 170.5. The BSE volume for Exide Industries was 280,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Exide Industries share price Live :Exide Industries closed at ₹314.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Exide Industries had a total volume of 280,338 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 314.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.