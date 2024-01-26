Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 315.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.45 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Stock Price Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries, an Indian battery manufacturer, opened the day at 315.95 and closed at 315.65. The stock reached a high of 317.5 and a low of 307.5. The company has a market capitalization of 26,388.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 342.35 and the 52-week low is 170.5. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 309,759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Exide Industries share price Live :Exide Industries closed at ₹315.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Exide Industries, the BSE volume was 309,759 shares and the closing price was 315.65.

