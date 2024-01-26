Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries, an Indian battery manufacturer, opened the day at ₹315.95 and closed at ₹315.65. The stock reached a high of ₹317.5 and a low of ₹307.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹26,388.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹342.35 and the 52-week low is ₹170.5. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 309,759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.