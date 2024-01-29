 Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' Stock Soars in Today's Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' Stock Soars in Today's Trading

7 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 310.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.45 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Exide Industries Stock Price Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today : Exide Industries opened at 315.95 and closed at 315.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 317.5 and a low of 307.5. The market capitalization of the company is 26,388.25 crore. The 52-week high and low of Exide Industries are 342.35 and 170.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 309,759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:33:40 AM IST

Exide Industries January futures opened at 313.6 as against previous close of 312.8

Exide Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 315.1. The bid price is 316.85 and the offer price is 317.0. The offer quantity stands at 10800, while the bid quantity is 3600. The open interest for Exide Industries is 17355600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST

Exide Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Exide Industries stock is 316, while the low is 311.35.

29 Jan 2024, 11:25:14 AM IST

Exide Industries share price NSE Live :Exide Industries trading at ₹314.45, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹310.45

29 Jan 2024, 10:43:41 AM IST

Exide Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Polycab India4326.2-16.15-0.375722.92736.564791.46
KEI Industries3137.75-43.15-1.363420.01503.428300.13
Exide Industries312.92.450.79342.35170.526596.5
Hitachi Energy India5833.95-63.45-1.086280.02906.024725.26
Apar Industries5611.0147.22.696135.51357.521472.52
29 Jan 2024, 10:42:30 AM IST

Exide Industries share price Live :Exide Industries trading at ₹313.1, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹310.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Exide Industries is 313.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.65, showing a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:22:35 AM IST

Exide Industries January futures opened at 313.6 as against previous close of 312.8

Exide Industries, a leading manufacturer of automotive and industrial batteries, currently has a spot price of 314. The bid price stands at 315.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 315.7. There are 3,600 shares available for bidding and 7,200 shares available for offering. With an open interest of 17,139,600, Exide Industries continues to be a popular choice among investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:17:32 AM IST

Exide Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Exide Industries stock is 311.35 and the high price is 314.35.

29 Jan 2024, 10:02:47 AM IST

Exide Industries share price Today :Exide Industries trading at ₹314, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹310.45

The current data of Exide Industries stock shows that the stock price is 314, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 3.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and the net change is 3.55.

29 Jan 2024, 09:53:50 AM IST

Exide Industries Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:48:21 AM IST

Exide Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.73%
3 Months12.61%
6 Months21.37%
YTD-2.34%
1 Year70.36%
29 Jan 2024, 09:13:36 AM IST

Exide Industries share price update :Exide Industries trading at ₹314.15, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹310.45

The current data for Exide Industries stock shows that its price is 314.15, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% and has gained 3.7 points. This information is useful for investors and traders who are monitoring the performance of Exide Industries stock.

29 Jan 2024, 08:24:10 AM IST

Exide Industries share price NSE Live :Exide Industries closed at ₹315.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Exide Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 309,759. The closing price for the day was 315.65.

